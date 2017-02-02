Worldpay poaches Santander innovation head

Santander's head of global innovation Peter Jackson is moving to Worldpay as its UK chief executive.

A non-executive director of the UK banking arm of the Spanish giant, Jackson is a former chief executive of Travelex and has held positions at Lloyds and Halifax Bank of Scotland as well as McKinsey.



He joins Worldpay on 1 March, replacing Peter Hobday, who quit in December to join breakdown recovery service RAC, and will report to Philip Jansen, group chief executive officer.



Says Jansen: "We are delighted to welcome Peter to Worldpay. His experience in digital innovation and business transformation, along with his extensive experience and knowledge of the financial services industry will add real value to Worldpay."



The announcement of Jackson's appointment comes just hours after Worldpay's private equity backers Advent International and Bain sold their remaining 11% stake in the company in a transaction that generated £600 million, valuing the business at £5.72 billion.



