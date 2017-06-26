 
26 June 2017
Ireland to provide launchpad for Starling flight into Europe

UK challenger Starling Bank is preparing to expand into Europe, launching its first euro-denominated current account in Ireland.

The expansion plans were revealed to TechCrunch, which says that Starling is gearing up for another funding round, aiming to raise somewhere between £20 million and £40 million to fund its journey onto the Continent.

Starling launched in the UK in March, offering an app-based current account service to UK consumers. The bank is working towards delivery of a 'Marketplace', or banking-as-a-service model, which will provide access to a range of third party financial products such as mortgages and loans from innovative fintech startups, all from within the app.

News of the expansion to Ireland comes hot on the heels of the release of a product roadmap last week, which includes upcoming support for Apple Pay and Android Pay, joint accounts, goal-based savings features and additional mobile-controlled card security options.
