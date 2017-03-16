Starling Bank spreads its wings (and crashes)

Starling Bank is finally spreading its wings, releasing a beta version of its current account app to customers on its waiting list.

Initially available only on iPhone, an Android version of the app is set to drop later this month.



For the beta release, the bank is looking for feedback from prospective customers to help further refine performance and application ahead of a full-scale commercial rollout (which is just as well considering that the Starling Bank site appears to be in constant tab-crash mode for Firefox users like Finextra at the time of writing).



CEO and founder Anne Boden says: "Our vision at Starling is to give everyone in the world the opportunity to enjoy a healthy financial life. Today is another step on that journey. Widening our beta testing programme means we can continue to develop the Starling Account; testing it, getting feedback, improving it, and adding new features over the next few months."



The first draft features document ID scanning for customer onboarding, a six-to-ten digit passcode and a voice biometric backup. Once inside, users can view account activity in real-time, lock and unlock the associated payment card and access in-app chat services.



Alongside the current account, Starling ultimately intends to offer a range of services from third party fintech startups through its API, initiating its first deal with money transfer firm TransferWise earlier this week.