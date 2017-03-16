 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Starling Bank spreads its wings (and crashes)

16 March 2017  |  5193 views  |  0 chequered flag

Starling Bank is finally spreading its wings, releasing a beta version of its current account app to customers on its waiting list.

Initially available only on iPhone, an Android version of the app is set to drop later this month.

For the beta release, the bank is looking for feedback from prospective customers to help further refine performance and application ahead of a full-scale commercial rollout (which is just as well considering that the Starling Bank site appears to be in constant tab-crash mode for Firefox users like Finextra at the time of writing).

CEO and founder Anne Boden says: "Our vision at Starling is to give everyone in the world the opportunity to enjoy a healthy financial life. Today is another step on that journey. Widening our beta testing programme means we can continue to develop the Starling Account; testing it, getting feedback, improving it, and adding new features over the next few months."

The first draft features document ID scanning for customer onboarding, a six-to-ten digit passcode and a voice biometric backup. Once inside, users can view account activity in real-time, lock and unlock the associated payment card and access in-app chat services.

Alongside the current account, Starling ultimately intends to offer a range of services from third party fintech startups through its API, initiating its first deal with money transfer firm TransferWise earlier this week.
ChannelsSTART UPSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Starling Bank integrates with TransferWise

Starling Bank integrates with TransferWise

15 March 2017  |  4974 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 12 linkedin
In wake of Cloudflare bug, Starling advises customers to change passwords

In wake of Cloudflare bug, Starling advises customers to change passwords

24 February 2017  |  8863 views  |  2 comments | 7 tweets | 12 linkedin
Starling releases Open API, talks up marketplace model

Starling releases Open API, talks up marketplace model

23 February 2017  |  10593 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 18 linkedin
Starling tests Google Home payments

Starling tests Google Home payments

22 February 2017  |  7897 views  |  1 comments | 16 tweets | 22 linkedin
Starling Bank joins Faster Payments as direct member

Starling Bank joins Faster Payments as direct member

23 January 2017  |  7589 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 20 linkedin
Starling makes first debit card payment

Starling makes first debit card payment

10 October 2016  |  7742 views  |  2 comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
Starling Bank secures banking license; to launch in January 2017

Starling Bank secures banking license; to launch in January 2017

14 July 2016  |  9537 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 13 linkedin
Starling loses another co-founder and CTO

Starling loses another co-founder and CTO

29 June 2016  |  6646 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
Starling secures $70 million investment

Starling secures $70 million investment

11 January 2016  |  8554 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Starling Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8776 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter