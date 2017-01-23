 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Starling Bank joins Faster Payments as direct member

23 January 2017  |  7589 views  |  0 Starling Bank

Starling Bank has become the first of the new wave of challenger banks to join the Faster Payments scheme as a direct member.

Traditionally new bank entrants have connected to Faster Payments via another bank, or a sponsor bank.

Starling, which is set for a live launch early this year, says the direct connection will help it provide customers with real-time insights into payment flows.

Julian Sawyer, chief operating officer at Starling Bank, says: "Faster Payments is essential to this. Not only have our users expressed huge interest in the real-time insights that we can give them as a result of Faster Payments, but it means being able send money to friends or set up regular payments knowing it will be an instantaneous and simple process. Given our users are all people who happily manage their lives on their phone, this partnership is a huge step in helping them to better manage their finances through our app.”
ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Faster Payments maps way to ISO 20022 standard

Faster Payments maps way to ISO 20022 standard

10 January 2017  |  5788 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 17 linkedin
Flight of fancy: Starling Bank ponders debit card drone delivery

Flight of fancy: Starling Bank ponders debit card drone delivery

14 December 2016  |  8310 views  |  3 comments | 12 tweets | 19 linkedin
Starling makes first debit card payment

Starling makes first debit card payment

10 October 2016  |  7742 views  |  2 comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
New kid on the block: Raphaels Bank joins Faster Payments

New kid on the block: Raphaels Bank joins Faster Payments

11 August 2016  |  5490 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 11 linkedin
Starling Bank secures banking license; to launch in January 2017

Starling Bank secures banking license; to launch in January 2017

14 July 2016  |  9536 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 13 linkedin
Starling loses another co-founder and CTO

Starling loses another co-founder and CTO

29 June 2016  |  6646 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
Starling secures $70 million investment

Starling secures $70 million investment

11 January 2016  |  8554 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 9 linkedin
Faster Payments eases access for challengers with new settlement model

Faster Payments eases access for challengers with new settlement model

05 October 2015  |  7869 views  |  5 comments | 20 tweets | 26 linkedin
Fintech firms sign up for new Faster Payments access model

Fintech firms sign up for new Faster Payments access model

11 May 2015  |  11115 views  |  1 comments | 21 tweets | 17 linkedin
Faster Payments to ease access for PSPs and tech companies

Faster Payments to ease access for PSPs and tech companies

08 December 2014  |  10714 views  |  2 comments | 16 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Starling Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10149 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8757 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter