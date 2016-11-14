 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

ANZ and DBS open new labs to coincide with Singapore Fintech Festival

14 November 2016  |  6384 views  |  0 Singapore Building 2

The opening of new innovation labs by ANZ and DBS in Singapore signal the start of a week-long Fintech Festival organised by the island state's central bank in partnership with the Association of Banks in Singapore.

Close to 11,000 participants from more than 50 countries have registered for the inaugural Festival, which kicks off with an island-wide Innovation Lab Crawl, where more than 20 spaces will open their doors to visitors. This will be complemented by a 'Hackcelerator Demo Day' to showcase products developed by 20 teams selected from amongst more than 650 global submissions, to solve specific problem statements solicited from the financial industry.

Joining in the carnival, DBS Bank and ANZ have each taken the wraps off new labs set up to explore the future of financial services in the Asia Pacific region.

Located at the Sandcrawler Building in Fusionopolis, DBS DAX is a 16,000 sq ft innovation space that has project pods and spaces, journey rooms, co-working spaces for up to 100 people as well as an auditorium and cafe.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Bank says the bank wants to be considered as a 22,000 person startup. "DBS Asia X underscores DBS’ ongoing commitment to shaping the future of banking and embracing the future of work. It is a purpose built facility for DBS employees from all over the region to come together, design and develop iconic customer journeys and work in close collaboration with start-ups and the broader fintech community"

This year, more than 5,000 DBS employees were exposed to agile methodology and other digital concepts through 'customer journey' workshops and hackathons held across the region, he adds.

ANZ, meanwhile, has opened a facility dubbed ANZ BlueSpace from which it plans to partner with local startups, government and academic institutions to incubate new innovations for the institutional banking marketplace.

David Green, ANZ CEO Singapore and head of South East Asia and India, says: “Singapore’s emerging position as a global fintech hub makes it an ideal base and testbed for us to solve current business challenges with new solutions. We see a clear opportunity to build on this by tapping into Singapore’s thriving fintech community and developing the capabilities we offer our institutional customers."

Other news from the Festival comes from IBM's BlueMix Garage in Singapore and the formation of a partnership with local blockchain startup Kyck! to create a platform with video conferencing and encrypted document submission capabilities for the secure on-boarding of new customers. The platform aims to provide identification validation through a trusted blockchain based business network that will potentially include banking and governmental entities.

Singapore's fintech ecosystem is also celebrating a couple of big ticket funding rounds for local startups. Active.ai, which uses artificial intelligence to deliver virtual assistant banking services, has raised $3 million in funding from IDG Ventures India and Kalaari Capital, while B2B fintech firm MC Payment reportedly raised $3.5 million from an investor in Thailand.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

R3 partners Singapore's MAS for blockchain lab

R3 partners Singapore's MAS for blockchain lab

09 November 2016  |  6315 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Standard Chartered and IBM back Byte Academy's Singapore fintech school

Standard Chartered and IBM back Byte Academy's Singapore fintech school

07 November 2016  |  6693 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
Singaporean polytechnics to get fintech push

Singaporean polytechnics to get fintech push

03 October 2016  |  4638 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
MarvelStone Group to launch 'world's largest' fintech hub in Singapore

MarvelStone Group to launch 'world's largest' fintech hub in Singapore

21 September 2016  |  5015 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 2 linkedin
Singapore and Switzerland forge fintech pact

Singapore and Switzerland forge fintech pact

13 September 2016  |  10343 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 17 linkedin
Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

25 August 2016  |  8042 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 13 linkedin
DBS looks to the cloud to become more 'fintech-like'

DBS looks to the cloud to become more 'fintech-like'

28 July 2016  |  6857 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 12 linkedin
DBS bids to create 'fintech workforce' with Office 365 roll out

DBS bids to create 'fintech workforce' with Office 365 roll out

28 June 2016  |  5229 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
Singaporean and Australian watchdogs sign fintech pact

Singaporean and Australian watchdogs sign fintech pact

17 June 2016  |  9279 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
Singapore regulator proposes fintech sandbox

Singapore regulator proposes fintech sandbox

06 June 2016  |  7676 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 22 linkedin
UK and Singapore establish 'fintech bridge'

UK and Singapore establish 'fintech bridge'

11 May 2016  |  11879 views  |  0 comments | 32 tweets | 38 linkedin
Singapore sets up fintech office for startups

Singapore sets up fintech office for startups

01 April 2016  |  11657 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 9 linkedin
Standard Chartered opens Singapore innovation lab

Standard Chartered opens Singapore innovation lab

23 March 2016  |  11376 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 17 linkedin
OCBC Bank launches fintech innovation unit and accelerator

OCBC Bank launches fintech innovation unit and accelerator

01 February 2016  |  6065 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 1 linkedin
DBS opens digital-heavy staff learning centre

DBS opens digital-heavy staff learning centre

18 December 2015  |  5635 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Monetary Authority of Singapore - all news
ANZ Banking Group - all news
DBS Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8306 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter