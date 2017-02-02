International ATM hacking gang taken down

Cops in Asia and Europe have arrested five members of a gang accused of highly sophisticated attacks on bank ATMs that netted around EUR3 million.

Following an investigation that kicked off with Europol support at the beginning of last year, one suspect has been arrested in Romania, another in Belarus and three in Taiwan. Three have already been convicted.



The gang used spear-phishing emails with attachments containing malware to penetrate bank networks and gain control of ATMs, making the machines spit out their cash.



Some of the stolen money was recovered but the banks sustained losses of around EUR3 million, according to Europol.



Steven Wilson, head, Europol European cybercrime centre, says: "The majority of cybercrimes have an international dimension, taking into account the origins of suspects and places where crimes are committed.



"Only through a coordinated approach at the global level between law enforcement agencies can we successfully track down the criminal networks behind such large-scale frauds and bring them to justice."