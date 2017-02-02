 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

International ATM hacking gang taken down

02 February 2017  |  4846 views  |  0 atm

Cops in Asia and Europe have arrested five members of a gang accused of highly sophisticated attacks on bank ATMs that netted around EUR3 million.

Following an investigation that kicked off with Europol support at the beginning of last year, one suspect has been arrested in Romania, another in Belarus and three in Taiwan. Three have already been convicted.

The gang used spear-phishing emails with attachments containing malware to penetrate bank networks and gain control of ATMs, making the machines spit out their cash.

Some of the stolen money was recovered but the banks sustained losses of around EUR3 million, according to Europol.

Steven Wilson, head, Europol European cybercrime centre, says: "The majority of cybercrimes have an international dimension, taking into account the origins of suspects and places where crimes are committed.

"Only through a coordinated approach at the global level between law enforcement agencies can we successfully track down the criminal networks behind such large-scale frauds and bring them to justice."
ChannelsSECURITYRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

JP Morgan hack suspect returns to US to face justice

JP Morgan hack suspect returns to US to face justice

15 December 2016  |  6686 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
ATM jackpotting gang linked to attacks across Europe

ATM jackpotting gang linked to attacks across Europe

23 November 2016  |  5778 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10149 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8759 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter