 
Login | Sign up |Help
08 June 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Amazon taps merchant data to grow lending business

9 hours ago  |  2176 views  |  0 web HTTP

Amazon's advance on bank lending operations is picking up steam as the online mall releases figures showing that it lent more than $1 billion to small businesses in the last 12 months.

Amazon Lending offers short-term business loans, for up to 12 months, to invited micro, small and medium businesses. Amazon's intimate understanding of merchant sales patterns though its online marketplace means that it can identify small traders with strong potential who wouldn't otherwise qualify for a typical bank loan.

The company mines data from more than two million active sellers on its Website to identify those who are most creditworthy, offering advances of between $1,000 to $750,000 payable within one year.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says it has lent more than $3 billion to over 20,000 merchants since inaugurating the programme in 2011. The operation is proving so popular that Amazon is seeing a 50% return rate for a repeat loan from merchants invited to take part.

"We know that an infusion of capital at the right moment can put a small business on the path to even greater success,” says Peeyush Nahar, Vice President for Amazon Marketplace. “Amazon is providing capital to small businesses to help them expand inventory and operations at a critical period of their growth.”

PayPal and Square run similar merchant credit operations, basing their loans on algorithms that scour sales and payment data to identify the most creditworthy customers. PayPal says it has so far issued more than $3 billion in working capital to merchants on its roster, while Square claims to have lent $1.5 billion since launching its own programme in 2014.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsNON-BANK COMPETITORS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

UK consumers ready to swap banks for tech giants

UK consumers ready to swap banks for tech giants

16 May 2017  |  8515 views  |  1 comments | 37 tweets | 50 linkedin
'Alexa, open Amex'

'Alexa, open Amex'

12 May 2017  |  8999 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 26 linkedin
Visa and top UK banks get behind launch of Amazon Business

Visa and top UK banks get behind launch of Amazon Business

04 April 2017  |  7420 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 25 linkedin
Amazon targets unbanked with new cash option

Amazon targets unbanked with new cash option

03 April 2017  |  6932 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 17 linkedin
Amazon signs up tech firms to financial services cloud programme

Amazon signs up tech firms to financial services cloud programme

30 November 2016  |  8467 views  |  1 comments | 16 tweets | 17 linkedin
Americans can use Amazon Payments to pay federal government

Americans can use Amazon Payments to pay federal government

29 June 2016  |  9086 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 21 linkedin
Amazon eyes fintech acquisitions

Amazon eyes fintech acquisitions

05 April 2016  |  20461 views  |  0 comments | 65 tweets | 26 linkedin
Amazon amplifies interest in financial services with BankBazaar investment

Amazon amplifies interest in financial services with BankBazaar investment

03 July 2015  |  9136 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 6 linkedin
Amazon extends seller lending programme to China and India

Amazon extends seller lending programme to China and India

30 June 2015  |  4125 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Amazon hires Visa's Talwar to lead lending business

Amazon hires Visa's Talwar to lead lending business

29 August 2014  |  6711 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
Amazon challenges PayPal with 'Login and Pay with Amazon'

Amazon challenges PayPal with 'Login and Pay with Amazon'

09 October 2013  |  12926 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 14 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.events.sap.comvisit www.feedback.infosurv.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech PavillionFifteen startups selected for EBAday Finte...
12681 views comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
Apple moves into P2P payments spaceApple moves into P2P payments space
10024 views comments | 41 tweets | 65 linkedin
Atom Bank postpones launch of current accounts as new rules cloud the outlookAtom Bank postpones launch of current acco...
7952 views comments | 21 tweets | 17 linkedin
OCBC Bank rolls out HR app and chatbot for employeesOCBC Bank rolls out HR app and chatbot for...
7876 views comments | 11 tweets | 13 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain technology by 2018: a breakthro...
7267 views 1 | 3 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter