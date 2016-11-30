 
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
Amazon signs up tech firms to financial services cloud programme

30 November 2016  |  7933 views  |  1 Cloud on Chalkboard 2

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has named a host of tech firms - including Accenture, Nice Systems and Moven - as launch partners for its new financial services competency programme, which is designed to connect cloud customers with trusted tech experts.

AWS claims that it is seeing more and more financial services firms turning to the cloud, prompting it to put together a list of partners who can help its clients in the worlds of banking and payments, capital markets, and insurance.

BBVA, DBS and the DTCC are among a number of big financial services firms to have recently entrusted their technology real-estate to the AWS cloud.

For the partner programme, tech firms that meet a number of requirements, such as providing use case-specific public customer references, as well as successfully completing an audit, get to brandish the AWS logo on their marketing materials and other profile-boosting advantages.

The partners are split into area-specific categories: risk management, core systems, data management and consulting. At launch, Fico, Calypso, Mambu, IHS Markit, Capgemini and Infosys are among those onboard.

Cathinka Wahlstrom, senior MD - financial services, North America, Accenture, says: "Accenture is dedicated to helping customers in the financial services industry achieve their business goals by leveraging the security and scalability of the AWS Cloud."

Tej Sidhu, CTO, Calypso, adds: "Running our platform on the AWS Cloud is a major benefit for our customers. They can quickly stand up new environments, greatly accelerating both the deployment and upgrade process."
A Finextra member
14 December, 2016

IaaS is a great start, but to take advantage of all the benefits of Cloud, you should be looking to PaaS. For PaaS AWS is not the place to be looking.

