 
Login | Sign up |Help
31 May 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

ING tackles robo-advisory conundrum

5 hours ago  |  1565 views  |  0 ING bank branch

Research among 15,000 consumers conducted by ING finds that only two percent would trust a fully automated robo-adviser to invest their money on their behalf.

The results have provoked a fair amount of head-scratching at the Dutch bank, which already uses digital advisers like Coach Epargne, Genoma and Moje ING, to help customers make savings and investment choices.

The survey took in the views of 15,000 people in Europe, the USA and Australia and found that one-third of them want no automated financial activities at all. Only two percent would trust a fully automated robo-adviser and only 26% would opt for robo-advice even if they got final approval on all decisions.

According to Nathalie Spencer, behavioural scientist at ING Group Research, people’s views on this new technology can be explained by a reluctance to give up control.

The survey clearly shows that people will still want to feel they have the final say on investment decisions, she says.

“People have a lot of faith in their own ability to make the best decisions," says Spencer. "It’s up to us now to understand better how we can address that need for control so that people can take advantage of robo-advice’s potential to improve their financial positions.”

Martin Krebs, global head of retail investment product solutions who is coordinating the roll-out of robo-advice within ING from the bank's German headquarters in Frankfurt, says the current focus is on individuals who already have some familiarity with investing.

“That group understands the advantage automation has to help them easily diversify their portfolios compared to the time-consuming process until now of handpicking investments,” he says.

But he also sees the potential to attract new customers to investing and to overcome any concerns about giving up control.

“For people looking for an alternative to saving, robo-advice provides a level of service that until now that was only available to customers with large investment portfolios," he points out. "It tailors and manages investments to meet individual needs and risk appetites. That makes it easier to achieve a particular investment goal.

“As for control, the digital age provides people more possibilities to actively follow and steer their investments than ever existed before. It’s up to us now to design products with features that let people do that.“
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEROBO-ADVISORWEALTH MANAGEMENT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Robot heart surgeons more trusted than robot bankers

Robot heart surgeons more trusted than robot bankers

24 May 2017  |  7108 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 21 linkedin
ING Robot goes on tour to teach kids about money

ING Robot goes on tour to teach kids about money

24 May 2017  |  5876 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 16 linkedin
ING sets up transformation 'war room'

ING sets up transformation 'war room'

16 February 2017  |  5636 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 22 linkedin
ING aims to take blockchain experimentation to the next level

ING aims to take blockchain experimentation to the next level

31 January 2017  |  22106 views  |  1 comments | 37 tweets | 41 linkedin
Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

26 October 2016  |  12363 views  |  6 comments | 19 tweets | 21 linkedin
ING welcomes Pepper the robot to Amsterdam HQ

ING welcomes Pepper the robot to Amsterdam HQ

06 September 2016  |  9000 views  |  3 comments | 16 tweets | 16 linkedin
ING opens Belgium fintech accelerator; mistakenly blocks Dutch user from bitcoin

ING opens Belgium fintech accelerator; mistakenly blocks Dutch user from bitcoin

17 July 2015  |  8029 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
ING to cut 1700 staff and grow digital investment

ING to cut 1700 staff and grow digital investment

25 November 2014  |  8767 views  |  2 comments | 17 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Ingenico - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comVisit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?
16514 views comments | 65 tweets | 42 linkedin
Bank of America preps data sharing serviceBank of America preps data sharing service
9198 views comments | 22 tweets | 22 linkedin
Digital payments to drive social justiceDigital payments to drive social justice
8914 views comments | 25 tweets | 12 linkedin
Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment systemBank of Canada says DLT not ready for inte...
8670 views comments | 26 tweets | 25 linkedin
Worldpay creates VR payments prototypeWorldpay creates VR payments prototype
8655 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter