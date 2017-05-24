ING Robot goes on tour to teach kids about money

ING is taking a humanoid robot on a tour of its Dutch branches to teach kids how to manage their money.

The robot, named Ginger, will be conducting monthly workshops for nine to 11 year-old account holding at branches throughout the Netherlands.



Children attending the sessions will get to interact with bot as he offers budgetting tips and information on ways to make and save money.





ING says the workshops "are not only good for learning about money management, but also to introduce children to new developments in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence".