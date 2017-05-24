 
Login | Sign up |Help
24 May 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Robot heart surgeons more trusted than robot bankers

5 hours ago  |  1592 views  |  0 Robo advisor

New research from HSBC has found that people would rather put their faith in a robot to perform open-heart surgery than trust one to open a savings account or provide mortgage advice.

The HSBC study, surveying more than 12,000 consumers in 11 countries, indicates that a rising tide of technophobia is stalling mainstream adoption of new technology-based services. The bank says a lack of understanding and trust in technology is leading millions of consumers to shun new advances in banking services, such as fingerprint recognition, voice recognition and robo-advice.

While four in every five people (80%) believe that technology makes their lives easier, less than half (46%) trust fingerprint recognition to replace their password, despite it being recognised to be at least five times more secure and significantly more convenient than traditional passwords.

The report - which majors on a lack of trust in consumers attitudes to new technology - comes at an awkward time for HSBC, landing just a week after the bank's voice recognition software was successfully bypassed by a BBC reporter and his non-identical twin brother.

Reflecting a deep-rooted ambivalence about the benefits of new technology among consumers, the study further found that people are twice as likely to trust a humanoid robot for heart surgery (14%) as they are to trust one to open a savings account (7%) and only 11% would rely on any type of robot, including chatbots, to open a savings account or provide mortgage advice.

The data chimes with a new survey from Nationwide which found that 40% of consumers would rather discuss their mortgage needs face-to-face than go online to find the best deal.

While HSBC uncovered a spirit of optimism around the progressive nature of technology among early adopters, the significant majority of people have never heard of new technologies, and if they have, they couldn’t explain what they do.

John Flint, global chief executive of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC comments: “We have a role to play in building our customers’ knowledge and trust so that they see the value to their lives in adopting a new payments app or the latest biometric security.”

To this end, the bank is to introduce over 3000 'Digital Champions' by the end of 2017, to tutor and encourage front-life staff to have positive conversations with customers about the benefits of digital banking services.
ChannelsSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBIOMETRICSROBO-ADVISOR

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Twins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBC

Twins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBC

19 May 2017  |  8719 views  |  4 comments | 21 tweets | 24 linkedin
HSBC and Barclays customers hit by technical problems

HSBC and Barclays customers hit by technical problems

27 February 2017  |  8349 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 8 linkedin
HSBC forms tech advisory board

HSBC forms tech advisory board

17 January 2017  |  9258 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 24 linkedin
HSBC looks to Shoreditch for fintech hub - Bloomberg

HSBC looks to Shoreditch for fintech hub - Bloomberg

23 September 2016  |  7648 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 3 linkedin
Smile please, you're on HSBC

Smile please, you're on HSBC

05 September 2016  |  7795 views  |  3 comments | 11 tweets | 24 linkedin
HSBC online and mobile services downed by cyber attack

HSBC online and mobile services downed by cyber attack

29 January 2016  |  10601 views  |  5 comments
HSBC invests in cognitive computing firm CustomerMatrix

HSBC invests in cognitive computing firm CustomerMatrix

25 January 2016  |  8976 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

HSBC - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comDownload the paper nowvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Google and PayPal partner for mobile shopping by fingerprintGoogle and PayPal partner for mobile shopp...
8970 views comments | 27 tweets | 28 linkedin
Time for data-driven banking to come of ageTime for data-driven banking to come of ag...
8893 views comments | 29 tweets | 35 linkedin
Banks must get on AI bandwagon now – new Finextra researchBanks must get on AI bandwagon now – new F...
8836 views comments | 22 tweets | 31 linkedin
Twins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBCTwins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBC
8719 views comments | 21 tweets | 24 linkedin
BBVA brings info and payments to social and messaging networksBBVA brings info and payments to social an...
6629 views comments | 11 tweets | 17 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter