 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Meet Ira, HDFC's latest 'humanoid' branch recruit

11 January 2017  |  4203 views  |  1 HDFC robot

India's HDFC Bank is set to introduce customers to its latest recruit, a 'humanoid' robot named Ira, at a Mumbai bank branch later this month.

The new staffer, developed in association with Kochi-based Asimov Robotics, will greet customers as they enter the branch and may be rolled out to more outlets depending on customer reactions to the initiative.

HDFC isn't the firt bank in India to experiment with automated robotic helpers. City Union Bank in November rolled out a miniature bot to a branch in Chennai. Called Lakshmi, the bot has been trained to answer generic customer queries on 125 subjects. Like HDFC's Ira, Lakshmi has a range of physical gestures and speaks in English when answering customer queries.

The introduction of Ira coincides with HDFC's second Digital Summit, which is inviting selected startups to demonstrate the latest innovations in IoT, blockchain, virtual reality and robotics to a jury of the bank's senior managers in February.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (1)

Nitin More
Nitin More - Nuance - Mumbai | 12 January, 2017, 03:48

Ira has bindi on forehead , truly Indian ! 

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Indian bank introduces robotic branch staffer

Indian bank introduces robotic branch staffer

11 November 2016  |  5893 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 17 linkedin
ING welcomes Pepper the robot to Amsterdam HQ

ING welcomes Pepper the robot to Amsterdam HQ

06 September 2016  |  8720 views  |  3 comments | 16 tweets | 16 linkedin
CommBank hires Chip the robot for AI push

CommBank hires Chip the robot for AI push

23 August 2016  |  7386 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 16 linkedin
Pizza Hut partners MasterCard to trial robot cashiers

Pizza Hut partners MasterCard to trial robot cashiers

24 May 2016  |  6105 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 15 linkedin
Japanese bank employs robot branch workers

Japanese bank employs robot branch workers

13 January 2015  |  12996 views  |  1 comments | 27 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8185 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter