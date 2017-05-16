Samsung Pay finally arrives in UK

Samsung's long-awaited push into the UK market for mobile payments is finally over.

Originally scheduled for release in 2016, the app is set to make its debut on compatible user devices later today.



The hold up is believed to be related to the UK bank industry's reluctance to support the use of Samsung's MST technology for magstripe emulation on non-contactless terminals. This element has now been disabled in the UK.



The release comes on the back of positive reviews for Samsung's new flagship device the Galaxy S8 and features a pushbutton smartwatch version for the Gear S3 timepiece.



We're still awaiting official confirmation from Samsung, but there are enough disabled links on Google from companies which jumped the gun - including Samsung's own FAQ's page and a report from consumer group Which? - to be confident that the roll-out is imminent.



Update: Confirmation arrives from Visa, which is providing the tokenisation service for Samsung pay in the UK. The card scheme says the service will initially be available to Visa cardholders who bank with MBNA, Nationwide and Santander. Samsung shares that HSBC, first direct, M&S Bank and Amex will also be joining soon.