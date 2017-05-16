Login | Sign up |Help
16 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Samsung Pay finally arrives in UK

6 hours ago  |  3288 views  |  0 SamsungPay

Samsung's long-awaited push into the UK market for mobile payments is finally over.

Originally scheduled for release in 2016, the app is set to make its debut on compatible user devices later today.

The hold up is believed to be related to the UK bank industry's reluctance to support the use of Samsung's MST technology for magstripe emulation on non-contactless terminals. This element has now been disabled in the UK.

The release comes on the back of positive reviews for Samsung's new flagship device the Galaxy S8 and features a pushbutton smartwatch version for the Gear S3 timepiece.

We're still awaiting official confirmation from Samsung, but there are enough disabled links on Google from companies which jumped the gun - including Samsung's own FAQ's page and a report from consumer group Which? - to be confident that the roll-out is imminent.

Update: Confirmation arrives from Visa, which is providing the tokenisation service for Samsung pay in the UK. The card scheme says the service will initially be available to Visa cardholders who bank with MBNA, Nationwide and Santander. Samsung shares that HSBC, first direct, M&S Bank and Amex will also be joining soon.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Samsung Galaxy S8 facial recognition software not ready for payments

Samsung Galaxy S8 facial recognition software not ready for payments

26 April 2017  |  6602 views  |  1 comments | 13 tweets | 10 linkedin
Talk to the phone: Samsung unveils Bixby

Talk to the phone: Samsung unveils Bixby

21 March 2017  |  3222 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
Google kills off Hands Free payments app; Samsung Pay comes to more Android handsets

Google kills off Hands Free payments app; Samsung Pay comes to more Android handsets

03 February 2017  |  7489 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 15 linkedin
Samsung Pay rolls out points-based rewards system

Samsung Pay rolls out points-based rewards system

15 November 2016  |  4657 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 11 linkedin
SamsungPay moves online, rolls out to new markets

SamsungPay moves online, rolls out to new markets

26 October 2016  |  7270 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
Samsung Pay hits 100m transaction mark on first anniversary

Samsung Pay hits 100m transaction mark on first anniversary

24 August 2016  |  6368 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Samsung Pay wins Citi support for Singapore launch

Samsung Pay wins Citi support for Singapore launch

31 May 2016  |  5394 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Samsung Pay adds loyalty cards in the US

Samsung Pay adds loyalty cards in the US

18 May 2016  |  6619 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 8 linkedin
Samsung Pay pushes into SouthEast Asia with Singapore launch

Samsung Pay pushes into SouthEast Asia with Singapore launch

20 April 2016  |  7377 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
Samsung Pay takes on Apple in China

Samsung Pay takes on Apple in China

29 March 2016  |  5856 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Samsung Pay reveals latest figures, draws international expansion roadmap

Samsung Pay reveals latest figures, draws international expansion roadmap

22 February 2016  |  7453 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 9 linkedin
CaixaBank first in Spain to introduce Samsung Pay

CaixaBank first in Spain to introduce Samsung Pay

22 January 2016  |  9877 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 15 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Download the paper nowvisit dh.comVisit www.capgemini.com/worldreports

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
KPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm MatchiKPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm Mat...
9548 views comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
P2P payments become social normP2P payments become social norm
8305 views comments | 33 tweets | 28 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
8000 views comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyEnterprise Ethereum Alliance: a blockchain...
7366 views 0 | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo puts API development on the back burnerMonzo puts API development on the back bur...
7263 views comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter