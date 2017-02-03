Google kills off Hands Free payments app; Samsung Pay comes to more Android handsets

After a 10 month pilot, Google is ditching its Hands Free payments app, which let users leave their wallets and phones in their pockets and pay just by talking.

Google teased the app back in 2015, just a week after launching Android Pay but did not begin its San Francisco pilot until last March, letting participants say "I’ll pay with Google" at checkout.



In a notice on the Hands Free site, Google says that it is closing the app on 8 February but based on "positive feedback" is now "working to bring the best of the Hands Free technology to even more people and stores".



What that means is not explained, with Google saying that it can't share details "just yet" and encouraging customers to download Android Pay.



Meanwhile, Samsung is stepping up its assault on Android Pay by rolling out a "mini" version of its wallet that works on non-Samsung Android handsets.



Launching in South Korea this quarter before arriving in other countries, the app will offer online payments but not offline transactions at the checkout.

