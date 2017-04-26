Samsung Galaxy S8 facial recognition software not ready for payments

Contrary to earlier reports, the new Samsung Galaxy S8 will not let users authenticate payments through facial recognition because the technology is still several years away from being sufficiently secure.

Last month, sources suggested to Bloomberg that the S8's facial recognition tech could let owners access Samsung Pay, while the firm was also rumoured to be working with banks to help them tap the new technology for their own apps.



However, a source tells the Korea Herald that camera and deep learning technology levels mean that any use of facial recognition for financial transactions is "more than four years" off.

In response, a company spokesperson tells the Herald: "We do not need to use facial recognition for mobile financial transactions because there are already high-level biometric technologies such as iris and fingerprint recognition. The question that when it will be used is meaningless."



Recently a video appeared on YouTube showing that the facial recognition software can be fooled by a photo.