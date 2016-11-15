Samsung Pay rolls out points-based rewards system

Taking its cue from the credit card industry, Samsung is rolling out a rewards programme for users of its mobile payment system in the US.

Operating in much the same way as a points-based credit card loyalty programme, Samsung Rewards will offer incentives for subscribers to use Samsung Pay for their everyday purchases.



Users can redeem their points for Samsung products, vouchers for Samsung.com, Samsung Rewards Visa Prepaid Card value, and gifts cards to some of the country’s leading retailers. Users can also be eligible for additional prize giveaways - called 'Instant Wins' - that include things like trips to Napa Valley and Las Vegas



Nana Murugesan, general manager of Samsung Electronics in the US, says: "The more you use Samsung Pay, the more points you earn. Samsung Rewards has loyalty tiers with point multipliers - you can earn double, triple, or even quadruple points, depending on how often you use the service each month."



The scheme will also offer limited-time bonus offers, he says, partnering with retailers and small businesses to give users seasonal opportunities to earn additional points.



"Anyone who joins Samsung Rewards in November or December, for example, will receive double points on purchases made in those months," says Murugesan.