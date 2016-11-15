 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Samsung Pay rolls out points-based rewards system

15 November 2016  |  4549 views  |  0 samsungpay

Taking its cue from the credit card industry, Samsung is rolling out a rewards programme for users of its mobile payment system in the US.

Operating in much the same way as a points-based credit card loyalty programme, Samsung Rewards will offer incentives for subscribers to use Samsung Pay for their everyday purchases.

Users can redeem their points for Samsung products, vouchers for Samsung.com, Samsung Rewards Visa Prepaid Card value, and gifts cards to some of the country’s leading retailers. Users can also be eligible for additional prize giveaways - called 'Instant Wins' - that include things like trips to Napa Valley and Las Vegas

Nana Murugesan, general manager of Samsung Electronics in the US, says: "The more you use Samsung Pay, the more points you earn. Samsung Rewards has loyalty tiers with point multipliers - you can earn double, triple, or even quadruple points, depending on how often you use the service each month."

The scheme will also offer limited-time bonus offers, he says, partnering with retailers and small businesses to give users seasonal opportunities to earn additional points.

"Anyone who joins Samsung Rewards in November or December, for example, will receive double points on purchases made in those months," says Murugesan.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSCARDS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SamsungPay moves online, rolls out to new markets

SamsungPay moves online, rolls out to new markets

26 October 2016  |  7156 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
Samsung Pay hits 100m transaction mark on first anniversary

Samsung Pay hits 100m transaction mark on first anniversary

24 August 2016  |  6286 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Samsung Pay wins Citi support for Singapore launch

Samsung Pay wins Citi support for Singapore launch

31 May 2016  |  5284 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Samsung Pay strikes Chinese deal with Alipay

Samsung Pay strikes Chinese deal with Alipay

20 May 2016  |  10106 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 13 linkedin
Samsung Pay adds loyalty cards in the US

Samsung Pay adds loyalty cards in the US

18 May 2016  |  6497 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 8 linkedin
Samsung Pay pushes into SouthEast Asia with Singapore launch

Samsung Pay pushes into SouthEast Asia with Singapore launch

20 April 2016  |  7251 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
Samsung Pay takes on Apple in China

Samsung Pay takes on Apple in China

29 March 2016  |  5724 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Samsung Pay reveals latest figures, draws international expansion roadmap

Samsung Pay reveals latest figures, draws international expansion roadmap

22 February 2016  |  7340 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 9 linkedin
Samsung Pay lands in the US

Samsung Pay lands in the US

28 September 2015  |  12598 views  |  4 comments | 25 tweets | 24 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8307 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter