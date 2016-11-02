 
11 April 2017
Citi adds ability to dispute charges to app

02 November 2016  |  5655 views  |  0 hipster suit with phone

Citi credit cardmembers can now dispute posted charges from merchants within the bank's iPhone app.

In a US first, customers can submit merchant disputes on posted charges for damaged items, returned goods, duplicate charge and other reasons. Once the dispute is submitted, cardmembers will be notified via the app that Citi is taking action, the status of the case and what to expect next.

Alice Milligan, chief customer and digital experience officer, Citi global cards and consumer services, says: "With this new dispute functionality within our mobile app, we’re excited to further elevate the digital experience and reimagine what mobile banking looks like."
