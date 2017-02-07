 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

07 February 2017  |  12060 views  |  0 IBM Logo

IBM is collaborating with Dubai Customs, Dubai Trade and its IT provider Dutech, to explore the use of blockchain technology for the import and re-export process of goods in and out of Dubai.

In February 2016, the Dubai government established a 'Global Blockchain Council', setting out plans to execute all its transactions on a blockchain by 2020.

Using Hyperledger Fabric and IBM Cloud, the blockchain application transmits real-time data allowing participants to the transaction to receive up-to-the-minute information about the state of goods and the status of the shipment. The ambitions is to integrate all the key trade process stakeholders from the ordering stage, in which the importer obtains a letter of credit from their bank, through the intermediary stages of freight and shipping, and ending with customs and payment.

As part of the initiative, IBM is also working with du, a UAE-based telecommunications service provider that is conveying data from internet of things (IoT); Emirates NBD Bank, the letter of credit issuing bank; Banco Santander, the letter of credit responding bank; Aramex, the freight forwarder; and a leading Airline, as the airway carrier.

Amr Refaat, general manager, IBM Middle East and Pakistan, says: "Our collaboration today with leading Dubai organizations across different sectors in trade finance and transportation will showcase how blockchain will revolutionise the way businesses interact with one another and with their customers and suppliers."
ChannelsTRANSACTION BANKINGBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsTRADE FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Seven banks plan blockchain platform for SMEs

Seven banks plan blockchain platform for SMEs

16 January 2017  |  17406 views  |  0 comments | 54 tweets | 51 linkedin
CBA and Wells Fargo combine blockchain and IoT to revolutionise trade finance

CBA and Wells Fargo combine blockchain and IoT to revolutionise trade finance

24 October 2016  |  14164 views  |  2 comments | 32 tweets | 35 linkedin
Emirates NBD and Icici demo blockchain application for trade finance

Emirates NBD and Icici demo blockchain application for trade finance

12 October 2016  |  6659 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 15 linkedin
Microsoft takes it own blockchain medicine in trade finance deployment

Microsoft takes it own blockchain medicine in trade finance deployment

27 September 2016  |  7737 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 29 linkedin
Bank consortia look to distributed ledgers and smart contracts to rewire trade finance

Bank consortia look to distributed ledgers and smart contracts to rewire trade finance

10 August 2016  |  18538 views  |  2 comments | 53 tweets | 57 linkedin
Trade finance first to be disrupted by Internet of Things say bank CIOs

Trade finance first to be disrupted by Internet of Things say bank CIOs

13 October 2015  |  11606 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

IBM Financial Services - all news
Banco Santander - all news
Emirates Bank Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter