 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Northern Trust runs private equity fund on blockchain

22 February 2017  |  13043 views  |  0 Hourly Markets

Northern Trust has engaged with IBM on the commercial deployment of blockchain technology for the private equity market.

Northern Trust has deployed the system at Unigestion, a Swiss asset management firm, with the aim of addressing efficiency, security and transparency failings in the administration of traditional private equity funds.

The blockchain network, built on the Hyperledger fabric, provides real-time insight and transparency to all parties, including the fund managers and investors as well as allowing regulatory access when required. It was developed in concert with Government and regulatory authorities in Guernsey, where the fund is domiciled.

“Northern Trust anticipates substantial opportunities to bring improvements to the private equity market by using blockchain technology,” says Justin Chapman, global head of market advocacy and research at Northern Trust. “This is an important first step to connecting participants much more effectively, including investors, managers, administrators, regulators, advisors and auditors.”

The blockchain network allows the fund to transfer ownership stakes and to be managed, serviced and audited throughout the investment lifecycle on a single platform offering “one version of the truth” to participants granted access.

“Current legal and administrative processes that support private equity are time consuming and expensive,” says Peter Cherecwich, president of corporate & institutional services at Northern Trust. “A lack of transparency and efficient market practices leads to lengthy, duplicative and fragmented investment and administration processes. Northern Trust’s solution is designed to deliver a significantly enhanced and efficient approach to private equity administration.”

He says the firm will offer the solution to other clients and explore deployment into other asset classes and jurisdictions.
ChannelsTRADE EXECUTIONWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAINPOST-TRADE & OPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Blockchain will change everything, but only if we can find the right talent

Blockchain will change everything, but only if we can find the right talent

09 February 2017  |  23586 views  |  2 comments | 31 tweets | 66 linkedin
IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

07 February 2017  |  12060 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
ING aims to take blockchain experimentation to the next level

ING aims to take blockchain experimentation to the next level

31 January 2017  |  21393 views  |  1 comments | 37 tweets | 41 linkedin
Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting

24 January 2017  |  5991 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
EU watchdog tells FS firms to focus on blockchain security risks

EU watchdog tells FS firms to focus on blockchain security risks

23 January 2017  |  10138 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 25 linkedin
Finra paper explores implications of blockchain for securities industry

Finra paper explores implications of blockchain for securities industry

19 January 2017  |  9050 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 12 linkedin
Blockchain could slash investment banks' costs by 30%

Blockchain could slash investment banks' costs by 30%

17 January 2017  |  7390 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 23 linkedin
Blockchain impact timeline speeds up, massive cost savings forecast

Blockchain impact timeline speeds up, massive cost savings forecast

13 January 2017  |  16150 views  |  0 comments | 40 tweets | 39 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

IBM Financial Services - all news
Northern Trust - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8768 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter