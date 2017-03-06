 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

IBM and Maersk advance blockchain project for global trade

06 March 2017  |  6222 views  |  0 globe

IBM and transport and logistics outfit Maersk have unveiled a blockchain-based cross-border supply chain programme to manage and track the paper trail of tens of millions of shipping containers across the world.

Based on the Hyperledger Fabric, the initiative will see IBM and Maersk work with a network of shippers, freight forwarders, ocean carriers, ports and customs authorities in a bid to save the industry billion of dollars in costs from manual interventions.

The partners say the digitised process is designed to help reduce fraud and errors, reduce the time products spend in the transit and shipping process, improve inventory management and ultimately reduce waste and cost. Maersk found in 2014 that just a simple shipment of refrigerated goods from East Africa to Europe can go through nearly 30 people and organisations, including more than 200 different interactions and communications among them.

The costs associated with trade documentation processing and administration are estimated to be up to one-fifth the actual physical transportation costs. A single vessel can carry thousands of shipments, and on top of the costs to move the paperwork, the documentation to support it can be delayed, lost or misplaced, leading to further complications.

The system, which connects all participants to a shipment on a permissioned blockchain, has already been tested in the transportation of goods from Schneider Electric on a Maersk Line container vessel from the Port of Rotterdam to the Port of Newark in a pilot under an EU research project. The international shipment of flowers to Royal FloraHolland from Kenya, Mandarin oranges from California, and pineapples from Colombia were also used to validate the service for shipments coming into the Port of Rotterdam.



Ibrahim Gokcen, chief digital officer, Maersk, says: “The projects we are doing with IBM aim at exploring a disruptive technology such as blockchain to solve real customer problems and create new innovative business models for the entire industry. We expect the solutions we are working on will not only reduce the cost of goods for consumers, but also make global trade more accessible to a much larger number of players from both emerging and developed countries.”
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAINPAYMENTSTRANSACTION BANKING
KeywordsTRADE FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

07 February 2017  |  12060 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
Seven banks plan blockchain platform for SMEs

Seven banks plan blockchain platform for SMEs

16 January 2017  |  17406 views  |  0 comments | 54 tweets | 51 linkedin
CBA and Wells Fargo combine blockchain and IoT to revolutionise trade finance

CBA and Wells Fargo combine blockchain and IoT to revolutionise trade finance

24 October 2016  |  14164 views  |  2 comments | 32 tweets | 35 linkedin
Emirates NBD and Icici demo blockchain application for trade finance

Emirates NBD and Icici demo blockchain application for trade finance

12 October 2016  |  6659 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 15 linkedin
Microsoft takes it own blockchain medicine in trade finance deployment

Microsoft takes it own blockchain medicine in trade finance deployment

27 September 2016  |  7737 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 29 linkedin
Bank consortia look to distributed ledgers and smart contracts to rewire trade finance

Bank consortia look to distributed ledgers and smart contracts to rewire trade finance

10 August 2016  |  18538 views  |  2 comments | 53 tweets | 57 linkedin
Trade finance first to be disrupted by Internet of Things say bank CIOs

Trade finance first to be disrupted by Internet of Things say bank CIOs

13 October 2015  |  11606 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

IBM Financial Services - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8773 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter