 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Dutch robo-advisor Pritle acquired by BinckBank

17 March 2017  |  4371 views  |  0 suits and phones

Dutch online discount broker BinckBank has acquired robo-advisory startup Pritle for EUR12.5 million.

BinckBank says the acquisition provides the momentum for the firm to expand its digital wealth management activities and geographic reach.

Founded by former ABN Amro executive Thomas Bunnick, Pritle helps users to define and track their financial operations through automatic portfolio re-balancing and personalised recommendations.

In 2015, the firm acquired Fundix, the broadest funds supermarket and largest independent online wealth manager in The Netherlands. In 2016 Pritle launched its services in Belgium, Switzerland and Austria.

Pritle has 6,500 customers with approximately €60 million in assets and a team of 28 employees who will transfer to BinckBank upon closing.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

OCBC Bank partners WeInvest for robo-advisory pilot

OCBC Bank partners WeInvest for robo-advisory pilot

07 March 2017  |  4626 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Robo-advisor 'Chloe' launches in Japan

Robo-advisor 'Chloe' launches in Japan

17 February 2017  |  5073 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Carney accused of &quot;lack of understanding&quot; in remarks on robo-advisors

Carney accused of "lack of understanding" in remarks on robo-advisors

31 January 2017  |  5906 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

05 January 2017  |  5883 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 6 linkedin
Robo-advisor Munnypot soft launches in UK

Robo-advisor Munnypot soft launches in UK

21 December 2016  |  12451 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 11 linkedin
Robo goes multi-currency and beyond ETFs

Robo goes multi-currency and beyond ETFs

23 November 2016  |  7868 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 7 linkedin
Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

15 November 2016  |  6533 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 2 linkedin
Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

26 October 2016  |  11959 views  |  6 comments | 19 tweets | 20 linkedin
UBS targets less rich Brits with robo-advisor platform

UBS targets less rich Brits with robo-advisor platform

10 October 2016  |  6915 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

15 September 2016  |  5463 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
New Finextra paper explores impact of robo on wealth management

New Finextra paper explores impact of robo on wealth management

08 September 2016  |  38466 views  |  2 comments | 23 tweets | 16 linkedin
US Bank joins robo investment movement with FutureAdvisor

US Bank joins robo investment movement with FutureAdvisor

25 August 2016  |  5343 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

16 May 2016  |  6815 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
RBC Wealth Management partners FutureAdvisor on digital advice pilot

RBC Wealth Management partners FutureAdvisor on digital advice pilot

02 February 2016  |  6172 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Saxo Bank takes robo-advisor route with Blackrock

Saxo Bank takes robo-advisor route with Blackrock

20 January 2016  |  10136 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
BBVA Compass teams up with robo-advisor

BBVA Compass teams up with robo-advisor

13 January 2016  |  6212 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 11 linkedin
Deutsche Bank launches robo-advisor for online investment platform

Deutsche Bank launches robo-advisor for online investment platform

07 December 2015  |  14381 views  |  1 comments | 34 tweets | 33 linkedin
Robo-advisor MoneyFarm raises EUR16m for UK launch

Robo-advisor MoneyFarm raises EUR16m for UK launch

09 November 2015  |  7290 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8779 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter