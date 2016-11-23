Robo goes multi-currency and beyond ETFs

ETFmatic offers accounts in three currencies while Cashboard pockets funding to expand its proposition for robo across broad product range.

As the robo advisory sector continues to expand and its offerings increase in sophistication, ETFmatic, which positions itself as the first pan-European platform disrupting how exchange trade funds (ETFs) are customised for investors, says it is now offering accounts in three global currencies.

As a result, customers in 17 countries in Europe can now open and add extra currency portfolios in pounds, euros and US dollars. This is a simple way of enabling the greater diversification investors are looking for, the robo advisor claims.

ETFmatic offers two types of portfolio. Starter Plans implement a ‘buy and hold’ strategy based on three broad risk categories – conservative, balanced and aggressive asset allocations. For a more tailored option, investors can choose Dynamic Investments, which use modern portfolio theory (MPT) to create plans that are bespoke to each client, based on exposure, patience and time horizon.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the publication of a report by the German Financial Ministry on the nation’s growing fintech sector, Cashboard, a Berlin-based online wealth management start-up, has closed €3 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Digital Space Ventures, with participation from existing investors Redalpine Capital, Earlybird, and 500 Startups. Other previous backers include Makers, and ProSiebenSat.1.

Cashboard’s unique differentiator, it claims, is that fact that it offers access to a broader range of different asset classes, beyond the ETFs in which robo advisors traditionally enable their customers to invest. Instead, Cashboard positions itself as a marketplace for retail investment, combining online products from other providers.

For more insights into the developing world of robo advice, download Finextra’s latest report on the topic here.