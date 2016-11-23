 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Robo goes multi-currency and beyond ETFs

23 November 2016  |  7866 views  |  0 fingers using Tablet with graphs

ETFmatic offers accounts in three currencies while Cashboard pockets funding to expand its proposition for robo across broad product range.

As the robo advisory sector continues to expand and its offerings increase in sophistication, ETFmatic, which positions itself as the first pan-European platform disrupting how exchange trade funds (ETFs) are customised for investors, says it is now offering accounts in three global currencies.

As a result, customers in 17 countries in Europe can now open and add extra currency portfolios in pounds, euros and US dollars. This is a simple way of enabling the greater diversification investors are looking for, the robo advisor claims.

ETFmatic offers two types of portfolio. Starter Plans implement a ‘buy and hold’ strategy based on three broad risk categories – conservative, balanced and aggressive asset allocations. For a more tailored option, investors can choose Dynamic Investments, which use modern portfolio theory (MPT) to create plans that are bespoke to each client, based on exposure, patience and time horizon.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the publication of a report by the German Financial Ministry on the nation’s growing fintech sector, Cashboard, a Berlin-based online wealth management start-up, has closed €3 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Digital Space Ventures, with participation from existing investors Redalpine Capital, Earlybird, and 500 Startups. Other previous backers include Makers, and ProSiebenSat.1.

Cashboard’s unique differentiator, it claims, is that fact that it offers access to a broader range of different asset classes, beyond the ETFs in which robo advisors traditionally enable their customers to invest. Instead, Cashboard positions itself as a marketplace for retail investment, combining online products from other providers.

For more insights into the developing world of robo advice, download Finextra’s latest report on the topic here.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINETRADE EXECUTIONRISK & REGULATIONSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

15 November 2016  |  6533 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 2 linkedin
Indian bank introduces robotic branch staffer

Indian bank introduces robotic branch staffer

11 November 2016  |  5893 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 17 linkedin
Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

26 October 2016  |  11959 views  |  6 comments | 19 tweets | 20 linkedin
TD to acquire Scottrade

TD to acquire Scottrade

24 October 2016  |  4622 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
UBS targets less rich Brits with robo-advisor platform

UBS targets less rich Brits with robo-advisor platform

10 October 2016  |  6915 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
Robots blamed for sterling flash crash

Robots blamed for sterling flash crash

07 October 2016  |  9019 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 13 linkedin
Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

15 September 2016  |  5463 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
New Finextra paper explores impact of robo on wealth management

New Finextra paper explores impact of robo on wealth management

08 September 2016  |  38466 views  |  2 comments | 23 tweets | 16 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter