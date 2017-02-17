 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Robo-advisor 'Chloe' launches in Japan

17 February 2017  |  5073 views  |  0 Tokyo

Hong Kong-based social trading startup 8 Securities has launched a mobile-only robo-adisory service targeting the millennial generation that constructs portfolios with exchange traded funds (ETFs) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

Available on iOS and Android, Chloe first asks users to complete a short survey to determine risk tolerance and set financial aspirations. It then invests every Yen despoited into the fund across as many as 50 countries, 37 industries and 4,324 stocks and bonds using TSE-listed exchange traded funds.

Chloe monitors the investment on a daily basis and uses machine learning techniques to better predict customers' goals and how much they need to save.

8 Securities CEO and Co-founder, Mikaal Abdulla states: "Millennials in Japan want simple, mobile and low-cost solutions for their saving and investment needs. They need an easy and affordable entry point to navigate the world of investment. They just don't teach these concepts in school."

Customers can start investing with as little as JPY 10,000. The service is free until July 2017 and then levies a charge of 0.88% of the portfolio size thereafter.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsROBO-ADVISORWEALTH MANAGEMENT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Carney accused of &quot;lack of understanding&quot; in remarks on robo-advisors

Carney accused of "lack of understanding" in remarks on robo-advisors

31 January 2017  |  5906 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

05 January 2017  |  5883 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 6 linkedin
Robo-advisor Munnypot soft launches in UK

Robo-advisor Munnypot soft launches in UK

21 December 2016  |  12451 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 11 linkedin
Robo goes multi-currency and beyond ETFs

Robo goes multi-currency and beyond ETFs

23 November 2016  |  7868 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 7 linkedin
Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

15 November 2016  |  6533 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 2 linkedin
Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

26 October 2016  |  11959 views  |  6 comments | 19 tweets | 20 linkedin
UBS targets less rich Brits with robo-advisor platform

UBS targets less rich Brits with robo-advisor platform

10 October 2016  |  6915 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

15 September 2016  |  5463 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
New Finextra paper explores impact of robo on wealth management

New Finextra paper explores impact of robo on wealth management

08 September 2016  |  38466 views  |  2 comments | 23 tweets | 16 linkedin
US Bank joins robo investment movement with FutureAdvisor

US Bank joins robo investment movement with FutureAdvisor

25 August 2016  |  5343 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Robots on the high street: MoneyFarm opens pop-up shop

Robots on the high street: MoneyFarm opens pop-up shop

20 May 2016  |  7541 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

16 May 2016  |  6815 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8768 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter