 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Wells Fargo partners SigFig on robo-advisor service

15 November 2016  |  6533 views  |  0 Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is working with San Francisco-based wealth management technology startup SigFig on a digital advisory service that the bank will begin piloting next year.

Robo-advice is one of fintech's hottest sectors, enabling firms to massively expand the clientbase for their services by replacing expensive human advisors with algorithms.

Wells Fargo Advisors is bringing in expertise from SigFig to help it build a platform that promises to aid investors as they build, implement and rebalance tailored portfolios online based on responses to investing questionnaires.

David Carroll, head, wealth and investment management, Wells Fargo, says: "As we continue to invest in technology that serves the evolving needs of our clients and our advisors, this offering will mark an important step forward in delivering financial advice to the next generation of investors, while building a long-term pipeline for our full-service business."

Unlike some of its fellow robo-advisor specialists, such as Betterment and Wealthfront, SigFig has concentrated less on disrupting traditional providers than working with them.

Earlier this year the firm set up a joint advisor technology research and innovation lab with UBS, where the bank's financial advisors, product geeks and technologists can work with its digital experts.

Mike Sha, CEO, SigFig, says: "The breadth of our platform and the wide range of digital tools we provide help us quickly deliver cutting-edge investing technology to our clients and their customers through collaborative partnerships."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsROBO-ADVISORWEALTH MANAGEMENT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

26 October 2016  |  11959 views  |  6 comments | 19 tweets | 20 linkedin
Wells Fargo forms payments and digital group

Wells Fargo forms payments and digital group

12 October 2016  |  6303 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 3 linkedin
Big banks join $40 million SigFig round

Big banks join $40 million SigFig round

24 May 2016  |  5406 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 6 linkedin
UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

UBS strikes alliance with robo-advisor SigFig

16 May 2016  |  6815 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Robo-advisor Betterment raises $100m

Robo-advisor Betterment raises $100m

29 March 2016  |  4878 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
Wells Fargo pumps funds into accelerator startups

Wells Fargo pumps funds into accelerator startups

05 November 2015  |  5407 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Wells Fargo creates innovation group

Wells Fargo creates innovation group

23 July 2015  |  8851 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 10 linkedin
Investment management outfit SigFig raises $15m

Investment management outfit SigFig raises $15m

03 July 2013  |  2083 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 2 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Wells Fargo Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8307 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter