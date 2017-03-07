 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

OCBC Bank partners WeInvest for robo-advisory pilot

07 March 2017  |  4626 views  |  0 OCBC

OCBC Bank is piloting a robo-advisory service from Singapore fintech firm WeInvest, appealing to both novice and market savvy investors.

Time starved investors will be able to invest in diversified portfolios of stocks and ETFs, using automated, algorithm based portfolio management advice. The platform offers a guided investment journey with regular rebalancing of investments portfolios.

For newbie investors, the online tool recommends one of five portfolios made up of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and equities listed on the Dow Jones and Nasdaq. Funds are invested based upon risk profiles and investment goals extracted from an online questionnaire.

For the more market-savvy, the service offers the opportunity to invest in a thematic basket of stocks, consisting of technology companies, fast-moving-consumer-goods companies, or leading Dow Jones companies.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPS
KeywordsWEALTH MANAGEMENT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Robo-advisor 'Chloe' launches in Japan

Robo-advisor 'Chloe' launches in Japan

17 February 2017  |  5073 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

Singapore gets robo-advisor for women

05 January 2017  |  5883 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 6 linkedin
OCBC pilots blockchain-based cross-border payments

OCBC pilots blockchain-based cross-border payments

14 November 2016  |  5600 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 10 linkedin
OCBC enables cash transfers via Siri and iMessage

OCBC enables cash transfers via Siri and iMessage

28 October 2016  |  10872 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

Robo-advisors not ready to replace humans - Credit Suisse exec

26 October 2016  |  11959 views  |  6 comments | 19 tweets | 20 linkedin
OCBC Bank to begin customer trials of accelerator graduate apps

OCBC Bank to begin customer trials of accelerator graduate apps

04 August 2016  |  4171 views  |  0 comments | 4 linkedin
OCBC Bank launches fintech innovation unit and accelerator

OCBC Bank launches fintech innovation unit and accelerator

01 February 2016  |  6065 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8772 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter