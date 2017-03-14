 
11 April 2017
Piraeus Bank opens automated 'e-branches'

14 March 2017  |  3861 views  |  0 finger and screen

Piraeus Bank in Greece has opened three fully-automated bank branches featuring an array of modern technology and remote cashiers beamed in to help customers perform routine transactions

The new 'e-branches' have extended operating hours on weekdays as well as on Saturdays and have been initially rolled out across the region of Attiki.

The branches offer a range of full-service banking transactions, including instant gift card issuance and receipt, automated passbook updates, Internet banking registration points and a digital zone replete with computers and tablets.

Piraeus Bank staff are available during operating hours to assist with customer queries, provide information on the services provided and instructions on the use of machines and digital services, while a remote video cashier is onhand to handle more complex transactions.



Earlier this year, Bank of America opened three automated branches, where customers can use ATMs and have video conferences with employees at other branches. Like Piraeus, the BofA branches feature an onsite banker to navigate customers through the technology on hand with the ultimate objective of disabling the human touch in favour of a completely automated experience.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

