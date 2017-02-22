 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

NatWest and RBS to put digital experts in every branch

22 February 2017  |  5260 views  |  0 Natwest branch signage 2

Every NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland branch is to get a specialist 'TechXpert' who will help customers use online and mobile banking and raise awareness of other non-branch alternatives.

By the end of April 2017, more than 1000 NatWest TechXperts and 200 Royal Bank of Scotland TechXperts will be in post, one for every branch in England, Scotland and Wales.

In addition, the bank has committed to a digital skills training programme for almost 10,000 NatWest branch staff and more than 1500 Royal Bank of Scotland branch staff.

Like many of its peers, RBS has been shutting branches across the nation as more customers bank online. In April last year it reported a 50% drop in footfall over the previous six years, while the number of people transacting online had grown fourfold.

Jane Howard, managing director of NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland Personal Banking, says that more than four million NatWest customers and 1.25 million Royal Bank of Scotland customers already regularly use online banking

“Banking is almost unrecognisable from what it was when I started my career in a branch 36 years ago," she says. "While more customers than ever before are taking advantage of the convenience and simplicity of mobile and online banking some people need further support. Our TechXperts will help make sure our customers are confident to make the most of the new technology, features and services we are offering them.”

The initiative is similar to Barclays' Digital Eagle's programme, in which specially-trained staff armed with iPads roam the branch to chat with customers about online banking services.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

RBS to become fintech fund and high street outlet for challenger banks under HMT remedy

RBS to become fintech fund and high street outlet for challenger banks under HMT remedy

20 February 2017  |  10874 views  |  0 comments | 42 tweets | 34 linkedin
NatWest unveils online lending platform for SMEs

NatWest unveils online lending platform for SMEs

15 February 2017  |  6567 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
NatWest to roll out digital investment service

NatWest to roll out digital investment service

09 February 2017  |  4697 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 5 linkedin
NatWest trials BioCatch behavioural biometrics

NatWest trials BioCatch behavioural biometrics

17 November 2016  |  6245 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
NatWest places contactless Poppy collection boxes in branches

NatWest places contactless Poppy collection boxes in branches

11 November 2016  |  5080 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
NatWest sets up alternative finance panel for loan referrals

NatWest sets up alternative finance panel for loan referrals

01 November 2016  |  5996 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
RBS takes the axe to back office and IT staff

RBS takes the axe to back office and IT staff

21 June 2016  |  5834 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
NatWest eases small business lending options with new iPad app

NatWest eases small business lending options with new iPad app

20 April 2016  |  8682 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 6 linkedin
RBS to cut 600 staff as branch network withers

RBS to cut 600 staff as branch network withers

14 April 2016  |  4690 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
NatWest shuts down branch it pledged to keep open forever

NatWest shuts down branch it pledged to keep open forever

24 June 2015  |  5412 views  |  5 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
RBS and NatWest customers go into meltdown over mobile app failure

RBS and NatWest customers go into meltdown over mobile app failure

20 April 2015  |  13701 views  |  2 comments | 13 tweets | 10 linkedin
Barclays makes bulk iPad order for branch sales

Barclays makes bulk iPad order for branch sales

23 November 2012  |  10406 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 2 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

NatWest - all news
Royal Bank of Scotland - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8764 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter