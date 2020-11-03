On-Demand Webinar - How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

This year has seen unprecedented opportunity for fraudsters to make hay with new vectors for attacks with so many people working and operating remotely.

Firms have doubled down on security and pre-emptive efforts, but it remains a stiff challenge to implement such measures without adding cumbersome friction into the mix, damaging the end user experience and taxing limited security resources and staff.

Ideally, the customer would have a unified experience across all channels, and this is driving the need for one security platform that supports multiple use cases.

Deploying agile solutions that are easy and fast to implement, and that can integrate with other security and risk management approaches and customer issues within the organisation is what’s required. As such, partnerships are more important than ever to select the right technologies and achieve the right goals for the business.

Join us for this Finextra webinar, held in association with OneSpan, to hear experts discuss the following points and more:

What technologies can be deployed to mitigate more fraud while improving the user experience

How the right security platform can drive operational efficiency and drive down costs

How innovative partnerships can help meet aggressive growth goals

The importance of a holistic approach to security technology, fraud management, and user experience across digital channels

Speakers:

Anna Milne - Senior Editor, Finextra (Moderator)

- Senior Editor, Finextra David Vergara - Sr. Director Product Marketing, OneSpan

- Sr. Director Product Marketing, OneSpan Ben Goodman - SVP, Corporate and Business Development, ForgeRock

- SVP, Corporate and Business Development, ForgeRock Vesa Suvila - Global Fraud Expert, Cards, Nordea