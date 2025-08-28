/security

TransUnion data breach hits 4.4 million consumers

Credit bureau TransUnion has gone public on a data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 4.4 million consumers.

In reporting the breach to law enforcement agencies, TransUnion says the hackers penterated its defences via a third-party application storing customers’ personal data for its US consumer support operations.

TansUnion has yet to comment on what information was lifted by the hackers, but maintains that “no credit information was accessed".

TransUnion is one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the United States, and stores the financial data of more than 260 million Americans.

It is not the first time it has been on the receiving end of a sensitivie data breach. In 2022, the firm was hit with a $15 million ransomware demand for the return of 54 million customer records stolen form a server it operated in South Africa.

 

