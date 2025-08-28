ANZ staff learn of their dismissal in botched email

Senior staff in the retail division of ANZ learned of their forthcoming redundancy when they received an automated e-mail asking them to return their work laptops, before they had received any formal exit notice.

"Unfortunately some senior employees in Australia received automated emails prior to being informed of potential changes to their employment," an ANZ spokesperson says. "We deeply regret the mistake made and have apologised unconditionally to our staff impacted."



Bruce Rishin, interim retail bank chief, also apologized to impacted staff in a statement viewed by the Sydney Morning Herald.



"It was not our intention to share such sensitive news with you in this way, and I apologise unconditionally," he said. "Unfortunately, these emails indicate an exit date for some of our colleagues before we've been able to share their outcome with them."



The Finance Sector Union blamed the incident on the "chaotic pace of change" forced by ANZ CEO Nuno Matos, saying that cost-cutting cannot come at the expense of respect for workers,



"This is a disgusting way for workers to learn about job cuts — through a botched email instead of a respectful conversation," FSU president Wendy Streets told human resources mag HRD in a statement. "It's devastating for staff and their families to be treated this way. ANZ must do better."

