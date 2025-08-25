EU weighs public blockchain for digital euro

European Union policymakers are debating whether to launch the digital euro on public blockchains as they accelerate work on the CBDC in response to the passage of the Genius Act in the US and fears that it could see dollar-baked stablecoins dominate cross-border payments, according to the Financial Times.

