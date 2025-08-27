/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ant International, Standard Chartered and Swift collaborate on bank-to-wallet payment system

Standard Chartered and Ant International have commenced live production trials for a bank-to-wallet payment service that uses the ISO 20022 financial messaging standards and Swift infrastrucuture.

  1 Be the first to comment

Ant International, Standard Chartered and Swift collaborate on bank-to-wallet payment system

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Using Alipay+, the global wallet gateway service under Ant International, the first transactions were completed successfully between a Standard Chartered Bank customer account and a partner e-wallet.

The transactions were passed ove the Swift bank-to-bank network and used the up-and-coming ISO 20022messaging standard. 

Upon go live, Swift's global reach will be used to connect to 1.7 billion user accounts on the 36 global digital wallets in the Alipay+ ecosystem.

Michael Spiegel, global head of transaction banking, Standard Chartered says: “We are pleased to be the bank of choice to conceptualise, test and deliver this innovation. It is testament to the versatility of our banking platform and our strategic relationship with both Swift and Ant International. We will continue to push the boundaries of finance to shape the future of our industry, securely and in compliance with regulatory requirements.”

The project is one of multiple partnerships between the bank and the Chinese messaging giant. Just yesterday, the pair announced a new collaboration to introduce an AI-Powered Treasury and FX forecasting system to help businesses improve the efficiency and accuracy of their cashflow and FX exposure forecasts.

Sponsored [Webinar] From Friction to Function: Optimising Onboarding in an Age of AML, AI and Rising Risk
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Standard Chartered Bank Ant Group

Channels

/sibos /retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

Standard Chartered launches GenAI tool worldwide

/crypto

Standard Chartered anchors HK dollar-backed stablecoin joint venture

/ai

Standard Chartered launches AI-powered FX insight videos

/payments

Standard Chartered revamps FX payments suite

/payments

Standard Chartered embeds with Wise for global remittances

/wholesale

Standard Chartered and Ant International use blockchain for settlement of treasury transactions

[Webinar] Real-Time Is The New ‘Business As Usual’ – How Are Liquidity Strategies Responding?Finextra Promoted[Webinar] Real-Time Is The New ‘Business As Usual’ – How Are Liquidity Strategies Responding?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept