Customers fume as HSBC goes down

HSBC is scrambling to fix glitches in its mobile and online banking systems that have presented customers with error messages, missed payments and inaccurate account information.

The bank's online services crashed early morning, with customers reporting a range of problems covering ingoing and outgoing payments and access to account information.

Some users report being presented with ERR03 message when trying to log in, while others logged in are told "Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again".

Both HSBC and its sister brand First Direct are facing issues, with the problems persisting into the early afternoon according to X status upddates.


Update subsequently posted on late afternoon status

