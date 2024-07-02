Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

DORA and the Global Urgency for Operational Resilience

FinextraTV and Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International, explore how regulatory compliance has brought operational resilience into sharp focus and how the European Commission’s Digital Operational Resilience Act is now an urgent priority for firms operating in Europe. DORA has been cited as the most challenging regulation for resilience, and financial organisations should prepare and work towards an action plan as well as explore partnerships to support their pursuit of operational resilience.

1155
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /regulation

1 h
Opinion
UK election 2024: What each party’s manifesto outlines for fintech
Níamh Curran
3 h
Blog post
Why Flexibility is Key for the Upcoming EU DORA Regulation
Guy Melamed
5 h
Video
DORA and the Global Urgency for Operational Resilience
FinextraTV
5 h
Company
SEC charges Consensys for unregistered sale of securities through its metaMask Staking service
SEC
6 h
Company
Payments Association rails against PSR reimbursement rules for APP fraud
Payments Association

Related Companies

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)