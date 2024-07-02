DORA and the Global Urgency for Operational Resilience

FinextraTV and Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International, explore how regulatory compliance has brought operational resilience into sharp focus and how the European Commission’s Digital Operational Resilience Act is now an urgent priority for firms operating in Europe. DORA has been cited as the most challenging regulation for resilience, and financial organisations should prepare and work towards an action plan as well as explore partnerships to support their pursuit of operational resilience.
