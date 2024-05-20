The Evolution of Fraud Detection

Join FinextraTV in discussion with Megan Heald, Senior Product Manager at NICE Actimize, at NextGen Nordics 2024 as we explore how innovation and regulation have sculpted the anti-fraud landscape over the past two decades, contrast the present state of fraud detection with past approaches, and glean essential insights from future trends and strategies for safeguarding institutions against fraud.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.