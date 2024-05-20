Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The Evolution of Fraud Detection

Join FinextraTV in discussion with Megan Heald, Senior Product Manager at NICE Actimize, at NextGen Nordics 2024 as we explore how innovation and regulation have sculpted the anti-fraud landscape over the past two decades, contrast the present state of fraud detection with past approaches, and glean essential insights from future trends and strategies for safeguarding institutions against fraud.

277
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /security

14 May
News
Banco Santander suffers data breach at third party supplier
Newsdesk
10 May
News
Global mobile banking malware surges 32%
Newsdesk
09 May
Company
Dept of Treasury enlists Cloudflare to provide threat intel to financial services
Cloudflare
09 May
Blog post
How financial services organisations can protect valuable data in the age of ransomware
Mark Nutt
09 May
Opinion
How to recover from a data breach
Hamish Monk

Related Companies

NICE Actimize

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Nordic Payments Area – P27

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)