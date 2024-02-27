Financial Forecast 2024: What's Ahead?

In this episode of Predict 2024, Edward Harding, Director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Mambu, discusses the upcoming webinar on Mambu’s 2024 partner predictions report, highlighting how trends are shaping financial services and influencing strategies in the year ahead. We learn about Mambu's partnership-driven approach to industry challenges, examine rising trends such as embedded finance and generative AI, and get a preview of what to expect from the webinar on March 6th.

