Harmonizing AI solutions in the fight against fraud

Yogesh Patel, CTO, Outseer, discusses how the evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence are reshaping fraud detection and prevention, particularly in banking. We delve into the difference between generative and predictive AI and their surprising applications, such as the rising impact of predictive AI on payment fraud mitigation, and generative AI for operational efficiency and case marking. Additionally, we discuss the importance of data quality in AI for algorithms, feature engineering, and model adaptability, to optimize security against fraudulent behaviours and enhance model efficiency. Watch to learn more about how AI will impact the future of fraud.

