Managing your cloud migration strategy

Josh West, Senior Principal Solutions Architect, Global Financial Services, Red Hat, discusses the key factors financial institutions must consider when transitioning to the public cloud. We explore how the finance sector can leverage innovations and platforms to drive business growth and enhance customer satisfaction to achieve economies of scale. Additionally, we examine cloud adoption strategies, including how to navigate the high costs associated with full cloud migration.

For more information click here: How to move to the public cloud and achieve economies of scale

 

