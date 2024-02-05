Responding to regulations: AI solutions boosting operational resilience in 2024

In anticipation of upcoming banking regulations, such as the EU's 2025 deadline, Sumant Kumar, CTO, Banking and Financial Markets, NTT DATA UK&I, provides insights into the impact of artificial intelligence on operational resilience for the year ahead. As a part of our Predict 2024 series, we explore how banks can deploy predictive AI to enhance operational efficiency, alongside the modernisation of infrastructure through converting legacy code with generative AI. We discuss how banks can employ supply chain risk management with the support of operations, improving both customer experience and security in the year to come.

Click here to learn more: DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

1973