Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Responding to regulations: AI solutions boosting operational resilience in 2024

In anticipation of upcoming banking regulations, such as the EU's 2025 deadline, Sumant Kumar, CTO, Banking and Financial Markets, NTT DATA UK&I, provides insights into the impact of artificial intelligence on operational resilience for the year ahead. As a part of our Predict 2024 series, we explore how banks can deploy predictive AI to enhance operational efficiency, alongside the modernisation of infrastructure through converting legacy code with generative AI. We discuss how banks can employ supply chain risk management with the support of operations, improving both customer experience and security in the year to come.

Click here to learn more: DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

1973
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /predictions

5 h
Video
Responding to regulations: AI solutions boosting operational resilience in 2024
FinextraTV
29 Jan
Company
Humans will not be replaced by robots in the near future - HSBC
HSBC
22 Jan
Blog post
The five AI trends shaping banking in 2024
Hani Hagras
18 Jan
Opinion
10 themes to watch for in 2024: Opportunities in a complex world
James Cheo
17 Jan
Opinion
What’s making AI hot for FIs now, and what’s next on the menu in 2024?
Scott Hamilton

Related Companies

NTT Data

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking Security DevOps Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Predict 2024 Artificial intelligence Management information/decision support Network/systems management Operational risk Reporting/compliance Research/analysis

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)