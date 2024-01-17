Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Building the digital banks of the future

Carlton Hopper, UK Managing Director of GFT, and Sam Everington, CEO of Engine by Starling, review the impact of new banking platforms and implementation strategies for successful bank modernisation. They discuss GFT and Engine by Starling's collaboration that utilises cloud-native, modular, and API-based technologies to empower clients worldwide to deliver next generation digital banking.

2075
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Related Companies

GFT Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking DevOps Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Embedded Finance Innovation Open APIs Open banking

