How can cloud based services improve customer experience?

Speaking at Finextra’s Financial Cloud Summit in London, Siki Giunta, Executive Vice President, CloudSMART Offerings Strategy, Industry Cloud Consulting, HCLTech, and Mani Nagasundaram, Senior Vice President, Head Strategic Initiatives and Cloud Ecosystems, Financial Services, HCLTech, discuss how the cloud can help enterprises meet the changing needs of their customers, and why they should adopt it in light of a potential recession.

