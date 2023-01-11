Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
What COP15 & the global biodiversity framework mean for Fintech in 2023

In this PREDICT 2023 episode, Dr Vian Sharif, Head of Sustainability, FNZ Group, highlights the key points made at COP15: The UN Biodiversity Conference, and what they mean for Fintech. Dr Vian Sharif considers the current acceleration within the Fintech sector and the forecast for meeting targets agreed upon at the conference, and what needs to be prioritised this year to align growth with sustainability.

336
Sponsored
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

