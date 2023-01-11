What COP15 & the global biodiversity framework mean for Fintech in 2023

In this PREDICT 2023 episode, Dr Vian Sharif, Head of Sustainability, FNZ Group, highlights the key points made at COP15: The UN Biodiversity Conference, and what they mean for Fintech. Dr Vian Sharif considers the current acceleration within the Fintech sector and the forecast for meeting targets agreed upon at the conference, and what needs to be prioritised this year to align growth with sustainability.

