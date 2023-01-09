Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Future Ready Business Banking & capital markets: Building on today’s successes to address the future

Eduardo Plastino, Director, Cognizant Research speaks to FinextraTV about the recent Economist Impact research supported by Cognizant. Sharing insight into where Financial Institutions stand in terms of future-readiness, we hear about what FIs can focus on to ensure survival and relevance for times ahead, the technologies and methodologies that can help boost personalisation and the ways in which we should begin to rethink operating models. Source: https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/latest-thinking/perspectives/banking-and-capital-markets-building-on-todays-successes-to-address-the-future-wf1230421

828
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /markets

3 h
Company
Broadridge taps Glue42 for trading interface
Glue42
22 Dec
Company
Vator Securities chooses Bricknode to administer share issue services
Bricknode
21 Dec
Company
NZ regulator files AML breach proceedings against Tiger Brokers
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority
20 Dec
Company
QuantCube Technology raises Series B funding
QuantCube
20 Dec
Company
Refinitiv contracts with Clarity AI for SFDR reporting tool
Clarity AI

Related Companies

Cognizant

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Wholesale banking DevOps Retail banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Cognizant

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)