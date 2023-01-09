Future Ready Business Banking & capital markets: Building on today’s successes to address the future

Eduardo Plastino, Director, Cognizant Research speaks to FinextraTV about the recent Economist Impact research supported by Cognizant. Sharing insight into where Financial Institutions stand in terms of future-readiness, we hear about what FIs can focus on to ensure survival and relevance for times ahead, the technologies and methodologies that can help boost personalisation and the ways in which we should begin to rethink operating models. Source: https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/latest-thinking/perspectives/banking-and-capital-markets-building-on-todays-successes-to-address-the-future-wf1230421

