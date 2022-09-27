Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Silicon Valley Bank’s UK Business becomes Subsidiary Bank

Erin Platts, Head of EMEA & President of Silicon Valley Bank UK, discusses the progress of Silicon Valley Bank in the UK, the significance of the bank recently completing its subsidiarisation process, how their broad range of customers are coping with the current climate today and how the bank is driving innovation and value beyond funding and financial services.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

