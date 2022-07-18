Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Keeping up with the changing world of unified commerce

Nitzan Tal, Head of In-Store Partnerships, Klarna, and Kai Lindstrom, Vice President, SOK Payment Services, Finland, speak at MPE 2022 together about the world of unified commerce, how shoppers' expectations have changed, the redesign of Point-of-Sale, and how we can expect the retail experiences to transform to meet digital-enabled customers’ expectations.

383
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /retail

52 m
Video
Bank of America shares merchant advise ahead of annual business reviews
FinextraTV
15 Jul
Company
Synchrony installment payments come to Fiserv's Clover POS
Synchrony
15 Jul
Company
Virgin Money and Superscript partner up to provide insurance to SMEs
Virgin Money
15 Jul
News
American Express upgrades Blue Cash Everyday Card
Newsdesk
15 Jul
Company
German insurtech ELEMENT secures € 21.4 million in latest round
ELEMENT

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments Identity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)