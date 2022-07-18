Keeping up with the changing world of unified commerce

Nitzan Tal, Head of In-Store Partnerships, Klarna, and Kai Lindstrom, Vice President, SOK Payment Services, Finland, speak at MPE 2022 together about the world of unified commerce, how shoppers' expectations have changed, the redesign of Point-of-Sale, and how we can expect the retail experiences to transform to meet digital-enabled customers’ expectations.
