Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Bjoern Langmack, Global App Modernization & Migration leader, Deloitte and Steve Steuart, Global Head of Mainframe Migration and Modernization, AWS, discuss the steps needed before deciding to modernize mainframes on the cloud, why now is the right time to modernize, how is the industry responding, and some of the key challenges to migrating and modernizing mainframe workloads.
