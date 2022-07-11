Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Bjoern Langmack, Global App Modernization & Migration leader, Deloitte and Steve Steuart, Global Head of Mainframe Migration and Modernization, AWS, discuss the steps needed before deciding to modernize mainframes on the cloud, why now is the right time to modernize, how is the industry responding, and some of the key challenges to migrating and modernizing mainframe workloads.

CLICK HERE to register for the online webinar 'Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift'

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

