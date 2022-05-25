Why UK incumbents are the perfect pioneers for multi-cloud strategy

In the lead-up to EBAday 2022, Mike Walters, CPO of Form3 discusses what makes multi-cloud strategy such an attractive approach for large financial institutions and why are UK incumbents the perfect pioneers, the significance of APP fraud on European financial institutions, why financial institutions should look to the UK market to prepare for real-time fraud prevention strategies, and how banks can improve their cross-border transactions.

