Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Why UK incumbents are the perfect pioneers for multi-cloud strategy

In the lead-up to EBAday 2022, Mike Walters, CPO of Form3 discusses what makes multi-cloud strategy such an attractive approach for large financial institutions and why are UK incumbents the perfect pioneers, the significance of APP fraud on European financial institutions, why financial institutions should look to the UK market to prepare for real-time fraud prevention strategies, and how banks can improve their cross-border transactions.

You can still register to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.

841
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /cloud

2 h
Video
Why UK incumbents are the perfect pioneers for multi-cloud strategy
FinextraTV
20 May
Blog post
Innovation for Customer Engagement Doesn’t Have to Mean Reinventing the Wheel
Richard Price
19 May
News
TCF 2022: Closing the void between banking and fintech
Newsdesk
19 May
News
TCF 2022: Plug-and-play required for hyper-personalisation
Newsdesk
18 May
Blog post
Financial Service Institutions Embark on Cloud Data Makeover as Legacy Solutions Sunset
Mark Cusack

Related Companies

Form3

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Financial Crime Identity Security Payments

Keywords

EBAday

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)