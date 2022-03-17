Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PREDICT 2022 with Temenos: Outlook for Disruption among Open Banking, BaaS & Sustainability

Kanika Hope, Chief Strategy Officer at Temenos, speaks about the impact of Open Banking on new business models, the rise of banking-as-a-service, the type of disruptive use cases we are seeing around Open Banking including in those in sustainability, and what technology capabilities banks require to be successful in their open banking strategies going forward.

