PREDICT 2022 with Temenos: Outlook for Disruption among Open Banking, BaaS & Sustainability

Kanika Hope, Chief Strategy Officer at Temenos, speaks about the impact of Open Banking on new business models, the rise of banking-as-a-service, the type of disruptive use cases we are seeing around Open Banking including in those in sustainability, and what technology capabilities banks require to be successful in their open banking strategies going forward.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.