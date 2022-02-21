Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

From culture to business to innovation: leveraging cloud to reprogram banks

In this 2 part series, Eric Newcomer, Chief Technology Officer at WSO2 speaks about the type of technologies that are conducive to self-disruption, what banks need to consider when revamping their technology and operations divisions to promote innovation, how this translates into a culture of innovation, and how migration to the cloud reinforce banks’ cybersecurity and resilience.

SIGN UP HERE for our upcoming Webinar: 'From culture to business to innovation: leveraging cloud to reprogram banks'.

427
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /cloud

21 Feb
Video
From culture to business to innovation: leveraging cloud to reprogram banks
FinextraTV
14 Feb
Blog post
Why cloud adoption is on the rise in banking
Alpesh Tailor
14 Feb
News
Intesa Sanpaolo invests £40m in Thought Machine
Newsdesk
11 Feb
Company
Temenos launches specific services for challenger banks
Temenos
07 Feb
News
Fiserv to buy Finxact
Newsdesk

Related Companies

WSO2

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Payments Security

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)