From culture to business to innovation: leveraging cloud to reprogram banks

In this 2 part series, Eric Newcomer, Chief Technology Officer at WSO2 speaks about the type of technologies that are conducive to self-disruption, what banks need to consider when revamping their technology and operations divisions to promote innovation, how this translates into a culture of innovation, and how migration to the cloud reinforce banks’ cybersecurity and resilience.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.