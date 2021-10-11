Deutsche Bank Highlights Post-Trade & Security Trends at Sibos

Anand Rengarajan, Global Head of Sales & Head of Asia Pacific, Securities Services, Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank, speaks to FinextraTV for Sibos about post-trade trends developing globally, what security trends we are seeing grow across the business landscape in Asia, the significance of Digital Assets Custody and what ESG factors mean from a Securities Services perspective.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.